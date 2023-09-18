American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 527,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of AMT opened at $180.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.02, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.89. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $172.55 and a 52-week high of $247.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $213.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.