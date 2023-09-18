Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,780,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,792,621,000 after acquiring an additional 265,593 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Amgen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,493,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,665 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,430,259 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,757,927,000 after buying an additional 54,692 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,761,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,601,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 0.7 %

Amgen stock traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $262.55. The stock had a trading volume of 242,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,450,177. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $140.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMGN. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total transaction of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

