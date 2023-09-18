Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Reduced by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 6,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $260.72 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.19.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

