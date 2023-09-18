Analysts Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) PT at $18.50

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

CNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cinemark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cinemark from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Cinemark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.77 on Monday. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.21 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cinemark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cinemark

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 786.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Cinemark by 5.6% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $48,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $357,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark in the second quarter worth $275,000.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 24, 20223 it operated 518 theatres with 5,847 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

