Analysts Set Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Target Price at $10.80

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Relmada Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Down 6.6 %

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 2,217.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 53.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLMD opened at $3.09 on Monday. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $38.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.08.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.08. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.