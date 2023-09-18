Analysts Set TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) PT at $13.42

Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.42.

TPIC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $16.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Johnson Rice lowered TPI Composites from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ TPIC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $149.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.79. TPI Composites has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($1.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 623.20% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $381.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 193,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,734.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $103,820. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $35,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 1,561.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

