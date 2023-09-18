Analysts Set Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target at $37.69

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.69.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Shares of VNOM stock opened at $28.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $160.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 million. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 21.93%. Research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 69,651 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.34% of the company’s stock.

