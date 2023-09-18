Analyzing American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) & Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF)

Anglo Pacific Group (OTCMKTS:AGPIF – Get Free Report) and American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Anglo Pacific Group and American Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A American Resources -1.48% -700.09% -26.80%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.6% of Anglo Pacific Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of American Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of American Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anglo Pacific Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Resources $39.47 million 2.47 -$1.45 million $0.01 124.50

This table compares Anglo Pacific Group and American Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Anglo Pacific Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Resources.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anglo Pacific Group and American Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anglo Pacific Group 0 0 0 0 N/A American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Resources has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 181.12%. Given American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Resources is more favorable than Anglo Pacific Group.

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fishers, Indiana.

