Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives $4.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANGI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Angi from $3.70 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Angi from $3.80 to $3.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Angi from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd.

Get Angi alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANGI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Angi Trading Down 3.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Angi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $2.20 on Monday. Angi has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $375.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Angi’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Angi will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Angi

(Get Free Report

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.