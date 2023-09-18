APA (NASDAQ:APA) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on APA from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.43.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. APA has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,761,649,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

