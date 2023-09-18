Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Position Cut by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management makes up about 2.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 39,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,465 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.51. 687,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,588,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.34. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $92.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.06). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. The firm had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,659 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,359 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.