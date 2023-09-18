Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $150.41.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

