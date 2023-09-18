Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Short Interest Update

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,320,000 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the August 15th total of 24,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 21.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.43 on Monday. Archer Aviation has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.30). Analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.30.

Insider Activity at Archer Aviation

In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,245,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,998.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andy Missan sold 27,500 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $112,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,623.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,600. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 782,452 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.1% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,164,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,759,000 after buying an additional 361,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,872,000 after purchasing an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,600,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,313,000 after buying an additional 475,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 40.5% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,141,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,901 shares during the period. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

