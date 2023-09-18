Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Down 1.1 %

ASC stock opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.55 million, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $19.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.61.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.89 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.23%.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 5.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,656,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,808,000 after acquiring an additional 145,652 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,029,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after acquiring an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

