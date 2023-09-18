Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.37

Shares of Ares Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:AACT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 6472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.20.

Institutional Trading of Ares Acquisition Co. II

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,233,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $2,539,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,863,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,645,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

