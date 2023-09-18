Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Rosenblatt Securities from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANET. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $193.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.40.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ANET

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $184.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.97. Arista Networks has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $198.70. The company has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,350,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total transaction of $554,575.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 13,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $2,296,355.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,115,444.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,212 shares of company stock valued at $25,709,648 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arista Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 55.7% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.