Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Ark Restaurants from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th.

Ark Restaurants Stock Performance

ARKR stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $57.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.07. Ark Restaurants has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.77.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $51.05 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Ark Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 1,694.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,651 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Ark Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

