Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT) Shares Acquired by Worth Asset Management LLC

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF (BATS:DWAT – Free Report) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 10.51% of Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF by 35.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares during the period.

Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWAT stock opened at $10.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.63.

About Arrow DWA Tactical Macro ETF

The Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed, multi-asset fund-of-funds that primarily aims for capital appreciation with capital preservation as its secondary objective. DWAT was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by ArrowShares.

