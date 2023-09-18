Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Short Interest Up 8.9% in August

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Artelo Biosciences Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ARTL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.45. 7,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,252. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Artelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $4.04.
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.37. Equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.
