Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ASBFY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,900.00.

Associated British Foods Stock Performance

About Associated British Foods

ASBFY stock opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.71 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

