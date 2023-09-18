ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) PT Lowered to C$48.00

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ACLLF has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC lowered their price target on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of ATCO from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

ATCO Trading Up 0.2 %

About ATCO

Shares of ACLLF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774. ATCO has a 52-week low of $26.60 and a 52-week high of $35.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day moving average is $30.24.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

