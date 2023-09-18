Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

