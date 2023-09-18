Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 3,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 13,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $148.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $145.30 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.23.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $195.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

