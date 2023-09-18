Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,669 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter valued at $15,947,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Adobe by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after purchasing an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 138.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total value of $16,731,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $526.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $530.08 and a 200 day moving average of $443.78. The company has a market capitalization of $239.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

