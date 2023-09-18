Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,191 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,306 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,989 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners cut American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.06.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of American Express stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $164.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.63. The company has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.