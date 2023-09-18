Aua Capital Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 772 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2,033.4% in the second quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after acquiring an additional 68,485 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $296,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $544,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT remained flat at $77.19 during mid-day trading on Monday. 80,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,444,472. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $73.37 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.91.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.