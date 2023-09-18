Aua Capital Management LLC Has $748,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Aua Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 141,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,238,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 85,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 25,038 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.4 %

GS stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $341.22. 57,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,578. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $335.98 and its 200 day moving average is $330.61. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Societe Generale cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.04.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

