Aua Capital Management LLC Sells 438 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Aua Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,657. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $167.33. The stock has a market cap of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.06.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

