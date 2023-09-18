Aua Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Aua Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 132,338.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,393,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,748,000 after buying an additional 10,385,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,841,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,210,000 after buying an additional 3,914,135 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.7% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,264,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,707,000 after buying an additional 2,863,210 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,668,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,020,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,890,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,444,000 after buying an additional 2,242,851 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $104.80. 108,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,598. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.42.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

