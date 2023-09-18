Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,957 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. TopBuild makes up approximately 1.3% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TopBuild by 58.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 5,416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $434,000. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.00.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD traded up $3.12 on Monday, reaching $263.50. 53,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,643. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.66 and a 12 month high of $307.54. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.76, for a total transaction of $1,357,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,278,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,576 shares of company stock worth $2,263,881 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Further Reading

