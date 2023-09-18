Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Buys 3,200 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 9.0% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $14,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,246,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,183,566. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.42. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.36 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.