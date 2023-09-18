Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 18,500 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum comprises about 2.1% of Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OXY. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 211,707,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,216,875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,355,469 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,255,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 228.9% in the first quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can now owns 3,030,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,927 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,352,575. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,539,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

