Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Purchases New Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 16,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 54.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 64.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 144.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 27,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $1,645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PNFP. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.88. 60,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,719. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $89.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $59.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $489.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.20 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 26.38% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.04%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

