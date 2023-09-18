Ausbil Investment Management Ltd Sells 3,350 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Ausbil Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Medpace were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 361.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medpace alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,632 shares of company stock worth $11,004,885. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medpace Stock Performance

Medpace stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $278.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day moving average of $223.30. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $141.30 and a one year high of $282.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 1.37.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 72.88%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.