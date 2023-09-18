Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Avinger Stock Down 5.5 %

Avinger stock opened at $4.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. Avinger has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.62.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported ($8.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.35) by ($1.50). Avinger had a negative net margin of 208.86% and a negative return on equity of 6,767.92%. The company had revenue of $2.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avinger will post -19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGR. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avinger by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

