Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth approximately $702,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of AXON stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $209.34. The stock had a trading volume of 107,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,876. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.31 and a fifty-two week high of $229.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.47. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $374.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. On average, analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $256.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.73.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.47, for a total transaction of $110,452.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,060.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 26,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.10, for a total value of $5,191,107.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 290,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,185,341.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,298 shares of company stock worth $9,724,007 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

