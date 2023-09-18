Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Up to $8.17

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.17, but opened at $8.45. Azul shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 279,902 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Azul from $14.10 to $14.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Azul from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.18.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $862.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Azul in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,725,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Azul by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC now owns 299,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 35,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 16,034 shares during the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

