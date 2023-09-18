Baker Boyer National Bank Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Baker Boyer National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,174 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $556.36 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $447.90 and a 12-month high of $571.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $551.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.63.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

