Barclays Boosts Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $97.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $96.00 to $97.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. Mizuho dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com cut Duke Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.92.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of DUK opened at $95.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.34.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.05%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 200.0% during the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile



Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

