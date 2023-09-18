Barclays Downgrades Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BMWYY. HSBC lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $34.64 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $37.36. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $22.27 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

