BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Bought by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the quarter. BCE comprises 1.0% of First Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in BCE by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in BCE by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.75. 397,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,287,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.60.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Free Report ) (TSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.44%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BCE shares. National Bank Financial raised BCE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet cut BCE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on BCE from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.84.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

