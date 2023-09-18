Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMB. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $125.01 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 303.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,668,448.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

