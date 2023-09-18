Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,761,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,972,000 after buying an additional 167,217 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,458,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,925,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $369.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.47. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

