Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,019 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,019 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.3% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 27,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 76,842 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $85.60 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.59.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on DIS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.58.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

