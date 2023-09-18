Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 175 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC increased its position in Southern by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Southern by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Southern by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Southern by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Southern by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total value of $352,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,266,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,934,355. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $70.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $78.34.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

