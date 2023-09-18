BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Receives $40.62 Consensus PT from Analysts

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRBR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,088.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands stock opened at $40.68 on Monday. BellRing Brands has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.80.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

