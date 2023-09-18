Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Bought by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,061,000 after buying an additional 353,032 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,629,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,931,000 after purchasing an additional 495,852 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 34.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,248,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,162,000 after purchasing an additional 84,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,692,000 after acquiring an additional 82,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.45. 59,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,422. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.51 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 36.80%. The firm had revenue of $296.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.78 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.82%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $3,062,503.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,379,220.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 41,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,202,772.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,965,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,758,928.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 57,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $3,062,503.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,070,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,379,220.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,896 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,964. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BSY. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

