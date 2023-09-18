Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RAPT Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.18.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.40. RAPT Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

In other news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $47,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,455,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,626 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,851,000 after purchasing an additional 268,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,702,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,828,000 after purchasing an additional 62,999 shares during the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Stories

