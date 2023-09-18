Berenberg Bank Cuts Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Price Target to GBX 1,555

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($19.65) to GBX 1,555 ($19.46) in a research note published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Shares of EERGF stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Energean has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.36.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

