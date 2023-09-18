Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.67.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $2,779,728.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares in the company, valued at $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 34,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $2,779,728.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,039 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 384,191 shares of company stock worth $32,028,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 74.7% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 7,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 57.3% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,468,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 9.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,435 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $22,572,000 after buying an additional 23,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $72.39 on Monday. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.16. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.34%.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

